Thieves cut screens to break into Ann Arbor homes

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Thieves cut screens at three Ann Arbor houses during recent break-ins, police said.

Police said the break-ins happened between 3 p.m. Dec. 20 and 9 p.m. Dec. 23 in the 1000 block Church Street and the 1000 block Prospect Street. Both streets are off of the University of Michigan campus.

The screens were cut to enter the homes through windows, police said, and force was used to get into rooms inside the houses.

Police said it’s not known if anything was taken from the houses.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact the U-M Division of Public Safety and Security at 734-763-1131 or the Ann Arbor Police Department Tip Line at 734-794-6939 or tips@a2gov.org.