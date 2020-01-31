The Jagged Fork opens in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – The Jagged Fork, a popular eatery serving up everything from breakfast to salads and sandwiches, is expanding its footprint in Southeast Michigan with its newest location in Ann Arbor at 414 S. Main Street.

The cafe is currently in a soft opening phase in Marnee Thai Restaurant’s former space.

“Right now we’re a hidden gem. You don’t even know we’re here," said co-owner Michael Kemsley.

The owners have been quiet about the restaurant’s opening to allow the waiting and cooking staff to hit its stride in the brand-new location. A grand opening will take place about a month from now, said Kemsley.

A sign sits outside the eatery's location at 414 S. Main Street during its soft opening on Jan. 31, 2020. (Meredith Bruckner)

In a town peppered with breakfast and brunch spots, what makes The Jagged Fork different?

“Fast, convenient portions at an affordable price," said Kemsley. “Our food is warm, it’s comforting. Everything is made to order. It’s all made from scratch and we use the best ingredients.”

From all-natural chicken to certified Angus beef, Kemsley said The Jagged Fork prides itself on delivering fresh food and hefty portion sizes.

For those who frequent the cafe’s other locations in Rochester Hills, Grosse Point Farms, West Bloomfield, and Lathrup Village, most of the menu remains the same save for a few locally-themed items.

Some dishes on the Ann Arbor menu are a nod to local culture like The Big House Crepe, Maize and Blue(berry) Pancakes and the Main Street Burger.

The restaurant has a modern farmhouse theme. (Meredith Bruckner)

Staple items like its stuffed French toast, homemade breakfast tamales and huevos rancheros aren’t going anywhere, said Kemsley.

Aside from the food, the interior design is bright, open and clean. Kemsley designed the restaurant himself and sourced old wood beams from a farm in Saline and can speak to every aspect of the decor. The build out took about six months, and the restaurant took a year and a half to complete from the lease signing until now.

The Jagged Fork is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.