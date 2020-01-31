30ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Third suspected case of coronavirus in Washtenaw County comes back negative

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Coronavirus, Michigan, Wuhan Coronavirus, Washtenaw County, World Health Organization
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP) (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

ANN ARBOR – The test result from a third individual suspected of having the coronavirus in Washtenaw County has come back negative, officials announced on Friday.

All three suspected cases in the county have turned out to be false alarms.

This comes as the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus an international emergency as the UK confirmed its first two cases and Delta halted all U.S. flights to China.

Although the negative test results come are welcome news as the virus spreads globally, the CDC has warned that cases will likely continue to rise in the US.

According to a domestic map of the virus, the states that have confirmed cases as of Friday are the state of Washington, California, Arizona and Illinois.

