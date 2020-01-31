30ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

30ºF

Local News

Delta to temporarily suspend all US to China flights due to coronavirus concerns

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Delta Airlines, Delta, Air Travel, Travel, China, National, Coronavirus, Detroit Metro Airport, CDC
FIE - In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo a ramp worker guides a Delta Air Lines plane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Delta Air Lines says it earned $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter by operating more flights and filling a higher percentage of seats. The financial results beat Wall Street expectations. Delta and other U.S. airlines are enjoying a prolonged period of profitability thanks to steadily rising demand for travel. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
FIE - In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo a ramp worker guides a Delta Air Lines plane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. Delta Air Lines says it earned $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter by operating more flights and filling a higher percentage of seats. The financial results beat Wall Street expectations. Delta and other U.S. airlines are enjoying a prolonged period of profitability thanks to steadily rising demand for travel. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Delta Air Lines will temporarily suspend all U.S. to China flights, starting next week, due to coronavirus concerns, the company announced Friday.

The suspension of service will begin Feb. 6 and will last through April 30. Until then, Delta will continue to operate flights to ensure customers looking to exit China have options to do so.

The last China-bound flight departing the U.S. will leave on Monday, Feb. 3 with the last return flight back to the U.S. departing China on Feb. 5.

For customers with bookings on flights through Feb. 5, Delta will continue to offer a change fee waiver for customers who wish to adjust their travel plans for U.S.-China flights.

Delta currently operates 42 weekly flights between the U.S. and China, including daily service connecting Beijing and Detroit and Seattle, and Shanghai and Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles and Seattle.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: