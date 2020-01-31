Delta to temporarily suspend all US to China flights due to coronavirus concerns

DETROIT – Delta Air Lines will temporarily suspend all U.S. to China flights, starting next week, due to coronavirus concerns, the company announced Friday.

The suspension of service will begin Feb. 6 and will last through April 30. Until then, Delta will continue to operate flights to ensure customers looking to exit China have options to do so.

The last China-bound flight departing the U.S. will leave on Monday, Feb. 3 with the last return flight back to the U.S. departing China on Feb. 5.

For customers with bookings on flights through Feb. 5, Delta will continue to offer a change fee waiver for customers who wish to adjust their travel plans for U.S.-China flights.

Delta currently operates 42 weekly flights between the U.S. and China, including daily service connecting Beijing and Detroit and Seattle, and Shanghai and Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles and Seattle.