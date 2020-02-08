28ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

28ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor police on scene of barricaded gunman situation at apartment complex

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: All About Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor, Hidden Valley Club Apartments, Washtenaw County, Ann Arbor Police Department, Crime, News
Take a look at these lookers who ran into the law.
Take a look at these lookers who ran into the law.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Police said there is a barricaded gunman situation at the Hidden Valley Club Apartments in Ann Arbor.

Police said command on scene is handling any evacuations, but would not confirm if there have been evacuations.

Officials were not able to confirm if anyone has been injured or if the gunman is alone.

Officers were on scene Friday night before 11 p.m.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: