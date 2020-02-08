Ann Arbor police on scene of barricaded gunman situation at apartment complex
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Police said there is a barricaded gunman situation at the Hidden Valley Club Apartments in Ann Arbor.
Police said command on scene is handling any evacuations, but would not confirm if there have been evacuations.
Officials were not able to confirm if anyone has been injured or if the gunman is alone.
Officers were on scene Friday night before 11 p.m.
