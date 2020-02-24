University of Michigan volunteers, curators select art for ‘Annual Exhibition of Art by Michigan Prisoners’

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Since October 40 volunteers and curators from the University of Michigan have driven across the state to interview incarcerated artists and select works of art for the annual art exhibition by the Prison Creative Arts Project.

Speaking to incarcerated artists to learn about their art and their stories, curators and volunteers associated with the project provided feedback to the artists on the pieces auditioned for the exhibit and made their selections.

The artists have very limited access to art supplies while in correctional facilities. Some are allowed standard-sized paper, black ink pens, thread, beads, tissue paper and colored pencils. Some are only allowed a pen.

Artists Bruce and Daryl R have had artwork selected for the annual art exhibition. (Fernanda Pires - Michigan News)

Works were selected based on the pieces themselves, budget and gallery space, as well as considerations for exhibition audiences.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Over 800 pieces of artwork will represent artists from 26 facilities around the state.

One of the largest of its kind in the country, the 25th “Annual Exhibition of Art by Michigan Prisoners” is scheduled from March 18 to April 1 in the Duderstadt Center.

There will be a gallery reception event on March 18 at 7 p.m.

The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday and Monday from noon to 6 p.m. On the last day of the exhibition, April 1, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more about the Prison Creative Arts Project, visit its website here.

The Duderstadt Center is at 2281 Bonisteel Boulevard.