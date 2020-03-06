Local Rotary clubs, Food Gatherers to kick off annual food drive Monday

ANN ARBOR – The Rotary Clubs of Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti have once again partnered with Food Gatherers for their annual Rotary Fights Summer Hunger Fund and Food Drive.

The drive begins on Monday and will run through March 20. More than 80 local organizations and businesses will be collecting nonperishable food items and funds from members of the community.

This year, the clubs hope to provide 90,000 meals to hungry children in Washtenaw County.

A matching opportunity will be provided by the Harold and Kay Peplau Family Fund. For every donation of $25 or more, the fund will match it dollar-for-dollar. To understand the impact, a gift of $25 will provide 150 meals.

Many low-income families rely on reduced-price or free meals at school for their children during the school year. During the summer months, food insecurity rises since children are out of school. Rotary Fights Summer Hunger aims to restore those resources to families in need and give children the nourishment they need throughout the summer.

Food Gatherers, Washtenaw County’s largest food rescue program, will use funds and food donated to the drive to supply 170 of its partner programs, including meal programs, food pantries and other emergency grocery services.

Food Gatherers is a sponsor of more than 35 Summer Food Service Program sites where food insecure children can enjoy meals during summer break.

How to donate funds:

Make gifts of cash and checks (payable to Food Gatherers) at participating businesses.

Donate online at foodgatherers.org/rotary

Donate at the Food Gatherers Warehouse at 1 Carrot Way in Ann Arbor. The Warehouse is open 9 a.m–5 p.m., Monday–Friday.

How to donate food:

• Bring food donations to the collection boxes at participating businesses.

• Please consider donating the following most-needed items: low/no-sodium, high-protein products such as beans (canned or dried), canned meats (tuna, chicken, etc.), and peanut butter; low/no- sodium hearty soups (beef stew, chili, etc.); canned fruit; baby food and formula; Ensure or other supplemental nutrition drinks.

For more information and a complete list of participating businesses accepting food donations, visit http://www.foodgatherers.org/rotary.