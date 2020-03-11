Ann Arbor District Library cancels all programs, events indefinitely

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor District Library has announced that, effective immediately, all of its programs and events will be canceled indefinitely due to recent news of confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan.

Additionally, meeting room bookings, room reservations and partnership programs are canceled.

All AADL locations will remain open until further notice.

Read the full statement below:

In the interest of public health and effective immediately, all Library programs and events are canceled indefinitely. Room reservations, meeting room bookings, and partnership programs are also canceled.

Until further notice, all Ann Arbor District Library locations will remain open to the public with normal hours of operation.

The AADL is taking these steps to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community. We appreciate your patience and understanding.

For questions, please call or text 734-327-4200 or email askus@aadl.org.

Updates will be posted to aadl.org as they become available.

The AADL has already taken additional measures beyond our regular daily cleaning activities at all five library locations. We’re working with our contracted cleaning company to make sure that public areas and frequently-used spaces are cleaned multiple times each day.

All staff have been asked to assist with additional cleaning, and will place an emphasis on cleaning tables, computer areas and equipment, bathrooms, seating areas, door handles, and other frequently touched surfaces. We’ve also removed all toys from our youth departments.

We’ve placed hand-sanitizing stations at entrances, computer areas, and other high-traffic areas in addition to the cleaning and sanitizing sprays, wipes, disinfectants, soap, and other products that already are in use inside the buildings.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!