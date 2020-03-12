49th annual Hash Bash cannabis celebration canceled in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor, Mich. – Ann Arbor’s annual Hash Bash has been postponed due to concerns about COVID-19.

The event was anticipated to start at “high noon” on April 4 at the University of Michigan Diag and typically brings thousands of people to downtown Ann Arbor to listen to speakers, cannabis educators and activists, as well as music.

In a series of tweets, Hash Bash organizer Nick Zettel postponed the annual cannabis celebration.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must postpone the 49th Hash Bash. To protect the health and safety of our participants, we will not be gathering on the Diag this April. We are so grateful for you, our attendees, Monroe Street Fair, and U of M. We love you all!"-Nick Zettell — Ann Arbor Hash Bash (@A2HashBash) March 12, 2020

Through email, Zettell confirmed that the Hash Bash was postponed in accordance with the University of Michigan’s recent mandate on large events and Michigan’s recently declared state-of-emergency.

The Monroe Street Fair, which accompanied Hash Bash, has also been canceled due to the University of Michigan decision.

The official Hash Bash statement, posted through a thread of three tweets, reads:

This decision was made in accordance with a recent University of Michigan mandate disallowing all events over 100 people and with a proactive interest in the health and safety of our participants. We want to encourage all of our supporters to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously

The cannabis policy reform movement has long fought for the health and safety of the most vulnerable people and for the access to an incredibly healing medicine. It is important we keep these values close to our heart in difficult times as these in order to protect our community ”

A future date for the celebration has not been announced.

