Washtenaw County confirms first coronavirus cases

ANN ARBOR – The Washtenaw County Health Department is reporting the county’s first two cases of COVID-19.

Two adults, one male and one female, tested positive for the virus at the state lab. Both individuals traveled recently and are thought to have been exposed on their domestic and international trips, respectively. One person traveled to New York while the other traveled through Europe.

WCHD officials have been working with the two patients to identify and contact other potentially exposed individuals.

More information and updates can be found at www.washtenaw.org/COVID19.

See below WCHD’s recommended prevention strategies:

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. Information from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is available in English, Chinese, and Spanish.

Clean your hands often. Scrub with soap for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer if you cannot wash.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care. Call ahead before going to your healthcare provider. Learn what to do if you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Immediately wash your hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces.

Older adults and people who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness. View additional prevention steps from CDC for people at higher risk. Consult with your health care provider for more steps you may be able to take to protect yourself.

Governor Whitmer announced community mitigation recommendations for individuals, facilities, schools, workplaces, community organizations, and other mass events on March 11. The Washtenaw County Health Department fully supports the Governor’s recommendations and encourages local individuals and entities to implement them or take additional steps, as is feasible.

REMEMBER: Discrimination harms public health. People of Asian descent, including Chinese Americans, are not more likely to get coronavirus than anyone else.

