Matthaei Botanical Gardens to close Tuesday until further notice

ANN ARBOR – In a message sent out to members on Monday afternoon, U-M’s Matthaei Botanical Gardens announced it will be closing on Tuesday due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The closure includes Matthaei buildings, conservatory, gift shop and gardens.

However, nature trails at both Matthaei and Nichols will remain open from sunrise to sunset every day. Additionally, parking at Matthaei will be free during the closure period.

See the message below:

Dear members, friends, and followers: in light of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation and in accordance with University of Michigan guidelines, Matthaei Botanical Gardens will close beginning Tuesday, March 17 and remain closed until further notice. This includes the Matthaei buildings, conservatory, gardens, and gift shop. The trails at both Matthaei and Nichols will continue to be open from sunrise to sunset, and we will make parking at Matthaei free during this period. We hope to open up again as soon as possible and will keep you updated with any news. Thank you for your understanding and patience.

All botanical gardens programming has been canceled through April 21, including the Ann Arbor Orchid Festival.

To see the full list of canceled programs, click here.

