Ann Arbor Film Festival voted No. 1 North American film festival

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Film Festival has been named the best film festival in North America by USATODAY’s 10Best Reader’s Choice contest.

AAFF was given the title after four weeks of voting by the public. The experimental film festival was selected as a nominee by 10Best editors, editors of USA TODAY and a panel of judges. It competed against 19 other film festivals.

This is the second year that the Ann Arbor Film Festival has been given the title. It was named No. 1 in the same contest in 2019.

Other film festivals within the 2020 top 10 are:

2. Santa Barbara International FiIm Festival

3. Nevada City Film Festival

4. Austin Film Festival

5. Washington West Film Festival

6. Dances with Films

7. Atlanta Film Festival

8. Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival

9. Nantucket Film Festival

10. Chicago International Film Festival

This year, the 58th annual Ann Arbor Film Festival will be streamed online for free through Vimeo between March 24 to March 29.

The annual festival began in 1963 and is the oldest experimental and independent film festival in North America.

