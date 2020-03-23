Ann Arbor stores offer designated hours for senior citizens
Stores set aside time for vulnerable populations during coronavirus pandemic
Over the course of the past week, Ann Arbor stores and grocers have changed their hours of operation and designated specific shopping hours for vulnerable populations.
Here is a list of Ann Arbor grocers and stores with specific or suggested shopping times for senior citizens and those at risk.
This list will be updated periodically as stores add or change their hours.
Arbor Farms Market
Time: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. -- Tuesdays
On top of the designated shopping time, seniors can also receive a discount on products between 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Location: 2103 W. Stadium Blvd
Costco Wholesale
Time: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. -- Tuesdays, Thursdays
The wholesale giant announced that these shopping times are for members 60 years and older.
Location: 771 Airport Blvd (Pittsfield Township)
Dollar General
Time: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. -- Daily
Through a website statement, Dollar General has suggested that elderly populations visit stores during this hour when there is little store traffic.
Location: 4719 Washtenaw Avenue.
Kroger
Time: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. -- Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
This hour is for seniors, expectant mothers, those who are immunocompromised and for first responders.
Locations
400 S. Maple Road
2641 Plymouth Road
3615 Washtenaw Avenue
3200 Carpenter Road (Ypsilanti)
Target
Time: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. -- Wednesdays
Through a statement released on the Target website, this time is designated for the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.
Locations:
2000 Waters Road
3749 Carpenter Road (Ypsilanti)
Trader Joe’s
Time: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. -- Daily
Per a statement issued from Trader Joe’s, seniors will have expedited service into the store during this time.
Location: 2398 E. Stadium Blvd.
Walmart
Time: 6 a.m. to 7 a.m, Wednesdays
Through its website, the retail giant started that the designated shopping time for seniors will last until April 28. Walmart pharmacies and vision centers will also be open at this time.
While there is not a Walmart in Ann Arbor, Walmart Supercenters can be found at 2515 Ellsworth Road in Ypsilanti or at 7000 E. Michigan Ave in Saline.
Walgreens
Time: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Tuesdays
Walgreens has set aside this time for seniors as well as caretakers and immediate families. Per its website, customers over the age of 55 will be eligible for discounts on Walgreens and national brand items, too.
Locations:
317 S. State Street
2355 Jackson Avenue
3255 Washtenaw Avenue
Whole Foods Market
Time: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. -- Daily
In a statement on its website, the franchise stated that customers aged 60 and older will be allowed to shop in the store before doors open to the general public.
Locations:
3135 Washtenaw Avenue
990 W. Eisenhower Pkwy
