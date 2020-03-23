Ann Arbor stores offer designated hours for senior citizens

Over the course of the past week, Ann Arbor stores and grocers have changed their hours of operation and designated specific shopping hours for vulnerable populations.

Here is a list of Ann Arbor grocers and stores with specific or suggested shopping times for senior citizens and those at risk.

This list will be updated periodically as stores add or change their hours.

Arbor Farms Market

Time: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. -- Tuesdays

On top of the designated shopping time, seniors can also receive a discount on products between 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Location: 2103 W. Stadium Blvd

Costco Wholesale

Time: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. -- Tuesdays, Thursdays

The wholesale giant announced that these shopping times are for members 60 years and older.

Location: 771 Airport Blvd (Pittsfield Township)

Dollar General

Time: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. -- Daily

Through a website statement, Dollar General has suggested that elderly populations visit stores during this hour when there is little store traffic.

Location: 4719 Washtenaw Avenue.

Kroger

Time: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. -- Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays

This hour is for seniors, expectant mothers, those who are immunocompromised and for first responders.

Locations

400 S. Maple Road

2641 Plymouth Road

3615 Washtenaw Avenue

3200 Carpenter Road (Ypsilanti)

Target

Time: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. -- Wednesdays

Through a statement released on the Target website, this time is designated for the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.

Locations:

2000 Waters Road

3749 Carpenter Road (Ypsilanti)

Trader Joe’s

Time: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. -- Daily

Per a statement issued from Trader Joe’s, seniors will have expedited service into the store during this time.

Location: 2398 E. Stadium Blvd.

Walmart

Time: 6 a.m. to 7 a.m, Wednesdays

Through its website, the retail giant started that the designated shopping time for seniors will last until April 28. Walmart pharmacies and vision centers will also be open at this time.

While there is not a Walmart in Ann Arbor, Walmart Supercenters can be found at 2515 Ellsworth Road in Ypsilanti or at 7000 E. Michigan Ave in Saline.

Walgreens

Time: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Tuesdays

Walgreens has set aside this time for seniors as well as caretakers and immediate families. Per its website, customers over the age of 55 will be eligible for discounts on Walgreens and national brand items, too.

Locations:

317 S. State Street

2355 Jackson Avenue

3255 Washtenaw Avenue

Whole Foods Market

Time: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. -- Daily

In a statement on its website, the franchise stated that customers aged 60 and older will be allowed to shop in the store before doors open to the general public.

Locations:

3135 Washtenaw Avenue

990 W. Eisenhower Pkwy