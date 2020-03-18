Where to buy local foodstuffs and support food producers around Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – With the Ann Arbor Farmers Market facility closed until April, many farmers in the area will have an abundance of produce waiting for buyers.

Since shopping at the Market is no longer an option, shop at farm stops and food suppliers that provide farmers and local food producers opportunities to sell their goods.

Here are a few in Washtenaw County.

325 W. Liberty Street, Ann Arbor & 1200 Packard Road, Ann Arbor

With two locations in Ann Arbor, the farm stop has arrangements with local farmers to sell their products.

On top of the produce it already sells, Argus Farm Stop is working with the Ann Arbor Farmer’s Market to carry more foodstuffs that may not be sold otherwise.

Customers can also buy foodstuffs online and pick up their produce at each location. Deliveries by staff and volunteers will be available on Sundays and Wednesdays for those living in Ann Arbor.

Both locations will accept SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks.

Learn about placing online orders here.

Both locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

216 N. 4th Avenue, Ann Arbor

Just a few steps away from the Ann Arbor Farmers Market, the People’s Co-op has a plethora of produce, snacks, made in-Michigan products, baked goods as well as other grocery items.

The People’s Co-op has limited hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. It’s hot bar and salad bar are close until April 5.

312 N. River Street, Ypsilanti

Located in Depot Town, the Ypsilanti Food Co-op offers produce, baked goods, coffee, dairy items, meats, snacks and other items from Michigan farms and businesses. Find its full vendor list here.

Currently, customers are encouraged to call in their orders for curbside pick up.

The Ypsilanti Food Co-op is currently open from noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays and Wednesdays, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

118 N. Main, Chelsea

While Chelsea may be a trek from the Ann Arbor area, Arigcole Farm Stop offers a selection of locally-sourced meats, eggs, dairy, dry goods, bread and produce.

Its current hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week.

Check the Agricole Farm Stop Facebook page for updates about curbside service and online orders.

5827 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor

The Ann Arbor eatery is not only a restaurant, but also a larder that carries offerings from sausages and different cuts of meat to pasta and bread.

According to recent Facebook posts, the Standard Bistro & Larder has turned its retail space into a mock-grocery store on select days for Ann Arborites to pick up items from its larder.

Customers can call in their orders, pay over the phone and pick up orders curbside.

Check on the Standard Bistro & Larder Facebook page for item lists, dates and times.

Want to contact local farms directly? Visit the Ann Arbor Farmers Market Vendor list for vendor names, contact information and farm locations.