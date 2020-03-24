“This is a marathon and not a sprint,” says Michigan Medicine physician

ANN ARBOR – In a new video released by Michigan Medicine, David Miller, a leader in the health system’s COVID-19 response team, shares some advice as the hospital prepares to treat more patients with the novel virus.

“This is a marathon and not a sprint,” Miller, a urologist, says in the video. “Here at Michigan Medicine, we’re doing all we can to plan for patients and you can help us by following this advice. Together we’ll get through this.”

In the video, Miller shared three messages with the community a day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a three-week stay-at-home order:

Take the executive order seriously

Abiding by the Governor’s executive order is critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19, said Miller.

“One of best strategies we have for managing this pandemic is to stay home,” he said. “Keeping distance from others will help limit the spread of the disease and will help all of us get through this together as safely as possible.”

Call your doctor first

Rushing to the emergency room is not the answer, unless you are presenting serious symptoms like high fever and shortness of breath, said Miller.

“If you think you have COVID-19, please start by calling your doctor or local health department," he said. “In many cases, these infections can be safely managed at home. If you go to the emergency room immediately, there’s a risk of exposing others.”

Stay connected

Just because you’re sitting at home doesn’t mean you have to completely lose touch with the world. Staying connected to others via phone calls and video chats is crucial, said Miller.

“Call your parents. Check in on a neighbor or relative. Stay in touch with friends through Skype or Facebook,” Miller said. “We know staying at home and practicing social distancing is not easy. It’s important that we stay connected with others and maintain our relationships.”

