Ypsilanti District Library offers remote library card renewal, sign up

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Ypsilanti District Library may be closed but patrons are still able to sign up for library cards, renew expired cards and use the YDL online services.

For those living in the YDL service area (check out the service area map here), they can simply fill out an online application and send in a photo or scan of a valid photo ID.

If the applicant’s current address is in the service area but does not match the ID, they are asked to send in a photo of a piece of mail with their name and address.

A digital card number will be sent through email and will be valid through May. Applications should be emailed to ydlcirc@ypsilibrary.org.

Patrons can also digitally renew their cards by sending an email to the Ypsilanti District Library. Library cards renewed digitally will be valid through May.

Find Ypsilanti District Library library card applications here. Or, learn about the different types of cards available to residents, non-residents, minors and property owners here.

Those with a YDL digital card, or a renewed card, can download books, music, digital magazines and audiobooks. Patrons also have access to the YDL research databases and an eBook library of animated children’s books.

The Ypsilanti library also has a community list of resources ranging from health resources to recreation activities.

