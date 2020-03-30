The Song Foundation donates $1 million to Washtenaw Small Business Emergency Relief Fund

ANN ARBOR – The Song Foundation has committed $1 million to provide short-term, emergency relief to small businesses in Washtenaw County until state and federal funding become available.

The emergency relief fund, made possible by The Song Foundation, the Office of Community & Economic Development of Washtenaw County and Ann Arbor SPARK, will provide urgent aid to struggling small businesses that have had to close during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Having worked in kitchens and restaurants in Ann Arbor over the years, my wife Linh and I know how critical these local businesses and jobs are in our community,” Dug Song, co-founder of The Song Foundation, said in a statement.

“We need small business employment to continue to be the backbone of economic opportunity. Small businesses are critical to our region and provide meaningful jobs that support our local community. We value these independent businesses that make Washtenaw County stand out as a unique place to live and work.”

We've committed $1 million to help bridge small businesses in #Washtenaw County to newly-announced state & federal funding, and protect their workers. 1 page form, grants in days, not weeks: https://t.co/494zzbUk68 Tell your favorite local business in #AnnArbor #Ypsi ... — Dug Song (@dugsong) March 30, 2020

Small businesses whose staff are at immediate risk will be prioritized to receive grants.

Here’s how the funding will be targeted:

Up to $1,000 for home-based businesses

Up to $2,500 for businesses with under 10 employees

Up to $5,000 for businesses with 11-50 employees, with exceptions based on need

Eligibility:

Washtenaw County small for-profit business with 50 or fewer employees

For home-based businesses, business owner’s household income must be less than $81,000 annually

Must have a physical location in Washtenaw County where employees report for work

Applications are now open. Eligible businesses can apply through April 4 at washtenawsbf.com.

Service partners include:

The Entrepreneurship Center at Washtenaw Community College

The Michigan Small Business Development Center of Greater Washtenaw Region

A2Y Chamber of Commerce

Ann Arbor SPARK

Additional funders include:

Washtenaw County

Bank of Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation

Ann Arbor SPARK.

About The Song Foundation

The Song Foundation was founded in 2019 by Dug and Linh Song to invest in the innovative people and organizations who are improving the quality of life for all in Southeast Michigan, and helping to build a more just and equitable world.