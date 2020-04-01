Be entertained Thursday as Grown Folks Reading goes virtual

ANN ARBOR – Local teacher, educator and author Patti Smith started Grown Folks Reading a few years ago to recreate fond memories of gathering around in a group to listen to a children’s story during her childhood.

But her events have a twist.

During non-pandemic times, they are held at Bookbound Bookstore at 1729 Plymouth Rd. and are definitely adults-only.

Smith wrote on the wall of the Facebook event:

“Seven nice people (Ken MacGregor, Havah Roussel, Jeannette Quirk, Cheryl Carter Orosz, Henry Greenspan, Janice Schofield Leach and Patti Smith) will read to you from kids’ books -- light and breezy fun stuff this time but there may be cussing and we might be drinking. So really, this is for adults.”

Reading begins at 7 p.m.

Smith, who regularly organizes social events in town, said she decided to bring the event online because she misses entertaining.

“I love entertaining and not being able to do that right now is difficult so we are bringing the party online!” Smith wrote via email.

For more information and to find the Zoom link, visit the event’s Facebook page.

