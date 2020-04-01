University of Michigan Ann Arbor changes grading policy for graduate programs

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus has adopted a new grading policy for the rest of the academic year for Rackham Graduate School students and most professional degree programs.

As professors have adjusted to the new challenges posed by COVID-19 like teaching online, interim provost Susan Collins announced the changes in an all-campus email, which include an easier withdrawal process from courses.

“We know this transition to remote teaching and learning has been a challenge for everyone,” Collins wrote. “The policy changes I’ve shared in this message have been implemented to acknowledge the pressures students are facing and to offer as much flexibility as possible as they continue contributing to the teaching, research and patient care missions of the university.”

Moving forward, graduate students will receive a “Satisfactory” or a “No Record Covid” on their official transcripts. Students will receive full course credit for a “Satisfactory” grade, for which a minimum grade is a B-.

While those who receive “No Record Covid” will receive no credit for the course, an “NRC” will not affect their grade point average.

Rackham students are permitted until April 21 to withdraw from a course and not have it appear on their transcript.

Similar measures were announced in late March for the grading of undergraduate courses.

All students may request via Wolverine Access to have their grades converted to a traditional letter grade by July 1.