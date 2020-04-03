Ann Arbor Public Schools will transition to scheduled, consistent distance learning starting Monday

ANN ARBOR – Following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement on Thursday that all K-12 schools in the state will remain closed through the end of the school year, Ann Arbor Public Schools announced it will will adapt its curriculum to a more structured distance learning education model moving forward.

In a message to the AAPS community, Superintendent Jeanice Kerr Swift announced that, starting Monday, students and families can expect “scheduled and consistent lessons, materials and assignments to support students in making progress in the curricula in every subject area, at every grade level.”

Monday was supposed to be the first day back from spring break, and Swift said more information on learning expectations for students will be available next week.

She also acknowledged that not all members of the AAPS community have the same access and ability to engage in online learning and that the district is working with families to provide additional support.

“We recognize that a significant portion of our AAPS students and families may experience an extra challenge in participating in distance learning – whether as a result of special needs, connectivity issues, second language, impact of poverty, illness, mental health or other life or learning realities - and we are committed to work hard to support our students and families in whatever ways are needed to ensure physical health and safety, connection and learning needs are met as we move forward,” wrote Swift.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Teachers in the district have already been engaging regularly with students with online meetings, assignments and updates. AAPS has also been distributing devices to families upon request.

Swift acknowledged that students will not be able to catch up during the next 10 weeks alone and that teaching methods during the COVID-19 closure experience are not “one size fits all.”

The district is also exploring learning enhancements that would take place in the late spring and summer. More information will be shared on these developments after spring break.