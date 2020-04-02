Michigan K-12 schools closed for rest of school year -- what we know

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has officially suspended in-person learning for the rest of the school year at K-12 schools across the state.

Here’s are some of the key points from the governor’s announcement

School buildings shut down

The executive order closes all K-12 school buildings for the remainder of the school year -- unless restrictions are lifted -- and sets guidelines for remote learning.

District facilities may be used by public school employees and contractors to operate remote learning while also practicing social distancing, Whitmer said.

High school seniors will have chance to graduate

All Michigan high school seniors will be given the opportunity to graduate this year so that they may make a successful postsecondary transition, Whitmer said.

Uncertainty surrounding the rest of the school year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis has created a difficult situation for high school students who have upcoming college aspirations.

While it’s unclear exactly how this will affect the future of students, Whitmer’s executive order specifically says seniors will have a chance to graduate and move on to college.

Standardized tests canceled

All standardized tests previously scheduled for the remainder of the school year, including the M-STEP and the SAT, will be canceled.

There will be a date in October for rising high school seniors to take the SAT and for other high school students to take the PSAT, officials said.

Early start to next school year?

The executive order hinted at the possibility of next school year starting earlier than usual.

“School districts will have the flexibility to adopt a balanced calendar for the 2019-2020 school year and/or to begin the 2020-2021 school year before Labor Day without having to seek additional approval,” the release said.

School workers will be paid

Teachers and school employees will be paid for the remainder of the school year, state officials announced.

Student teachers will still be able to get a temporary certification and current teachers will still be able to get their certifications renewed, even if they can’t meet all the requirements due to COVID-19, according to state officials.

You can view the full executive order below.

“My No. 1 priority right now is protecting Michigan families from the spread of COVID-19," Whitmer said. "For the sake of our students, their families and the more than 100,000 teachers and staff in our state, I have made the difficult decision to close our school facilities for the remainder of the school year,. As a parent, I understand the challenge closing schools creates for parents and guardians across the state, which is why we are setting guidelines for schools to continue remote learning and ensuring parents have resources to continue their children’s education from the safety of their homes. There is no video chat or homework packet that can replace the value of a highly trained, experienced teacher working with students in a classroom, but we must continue to provide equitable educational opportunities for students during this public health crisis.”

Remote learning

The Michigan Association of Intermediate School Administrators and the Michigan Council of Charter School Authorizers are developing a Continuity of Learning Plan template application for schools to use in order to create their localized plan.

The application will be made available by April 3. District plans will need to detail how they will provide opportunities for students to learn remotely and how schools will manage and monitor their progress.

It will also provide information on how parents and guardians can learn more about the local plan. Each district must have its plan approved by their regional intermediate school district before being implemented.

Public school academies must have their plans approved by their authorizer. Districts can also partner with one another to create joint plans.

Every district’s plan will be different and will reflect what’s best and feasible for their community. A plan can include learning by any number of modes of instruction delivery, including a hybrid approach. However they are designed, districts must ensure their plans are appropriate, equitable and accessible for students and families.

If the plan relies on some online instruction, the district should ensure every student who needs it has access to an appropriate device with an ability to connect to the internet. Students and families will not be penalized if they are unable to participate in their alternate learning plan.

Schools should continue to provide mental health care services for students, to the extent possible, and should be ready and willing to help efforts to establish disaster relief childcare centers. School districts will also continue to provide meals for families who need them during the COVID-19 crisis. If any schools have unused personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies or other materials, they are allowed and encouraged to donate them to organizations that could put them to use.