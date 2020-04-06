University of Michigan posts eerie video of empty campus

ANN ARBOR – “Campus isn’t the same without you,” reads the post by the University of Michigan from Friday.

The one-minute video features scenes from a completely empty Ann Arbor campus and downtown, set to somber music during what was supposed to be a bustling semester that saw classes and commencement canceled and dorms vacated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The unprecedented closure of schools and businesses have left Ann Arbor feeling like a ghost town at times. On a regular day, Stadium Blvd. -- often a sea of maize and blue shirts and jerseys during football season -- is largely abandoned and quiet as more and more people stay home for fear of becoming infected.

Steps away from campus, the Michigan and State theaters have been using their marquees to send messages to the downtown community.

