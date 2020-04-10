United Way of Washtenaw County, FamilyWize partner to help residents save on prescription delivery

ANN ARBOR – United Way of Washtenaw County has partnered with prescription drug discount program FamilyWize to help improve resident access to discounted prescription medication delivery.

Residents can now use FamilyWize’s free customer support to learn which pharmacies are participating in medication delivery and receive savings using its free prescription program card.

“It is essential for our residents to take prescribed medications as directed by their physicians,” Pam Smith, President and CEO of United Way of Washtenaw County said in a statement. “FamilyWize is ensuring that people have the help they need to access pharmacy delivery services as well as more affordable medications during this critical time.”

By using the free FamilyWize prescription savings card, residents can receive around a 45 percent discount on prescription medications whether or not they have insurance.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

United Way has been partnering with FamilyWize in various communities for nearly 15 years to help reduce the cost of prescription drugs.

Most major pharmacies accept the FamilyWize card -- a service that everyone is eligible to use.

“During these times of uncertainty, so many are struggling with the high costs of prescriptions and need help now,” Vilmarie Gilliam, vice president of partnerships at FamilyWize said in a statement. “Our support team is here to help people not only access affordable medications, but work with their pharmacies to help deliver prescriptions to their doors.”

According to FamilyWize, here are three steps residents should follow to coordinate prescription medication home deliveries:

Call the FamilyWize toll free number at 800-222-2818

A FamilyWize team member will work with you and your local participating pharmacy to arrange and schedule delivery to your home

Ask your pharmacist to apply your FamilyWize card number to receive a discount on your prescription

To learn more, visit FamilyWize.org.

For help and other local resources, call 2-1-1 or visit www.211.org.

For more information about United Way of Washtenaw County and its services, visit www.uwwashtenaw.org.

Related reading: