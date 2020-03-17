United Way of Washtenaw County launches COVID-19 Community Relief Fund

ANN ARBOR – United Way of Washtenaw County has established a COVID-19 Community Relief Fund to help meet critical and emerging needs of the local community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With support from the Song Family Foundation, businesses and individual donors, the fund has grown to more than $150,000 since March 10 with a goal of reaching $1 million.

“The Song Family Foundation is proud to invest in the United Way COVID-19 Community Relief Fund and we are encouraging others to join this necessary collaboration to ensure our neighbors, friends and nonprofit community have the resources they need moving forward,” Linh Song, co-founder of the Song Family Foundation, said in a statement.

According to UWWC, 100% of the funds raised will go toward helping nonprofit agencies meet the needs of those most vulnerable during the crisis, including children, those who need food, families facing loss of income due to health issues, business closures and those currently experiencing a housing crisis.

“We encourage employees making Community Relief Fund gifts to see if it qualifies under their company’s matching gift programs,” Pam Smith, President and CEO of UWWC, said in a statement. “Our systems and procedures are well tested and can expedite these funds quickly.”

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

United Way of Washtenaw County will remain open to meet the needs of the local community, to share information and to support its nonprofit partners.

Want to get involved? Need help? Here are some tips from UWWC:

If you need help

Call 2-1-1, UWWC’s 24/7 hotline that can connect you to services in our community.

If you want to know more about the virus

Washtenaw County Public Health Department is the designated source for information on the Coronavirus. Visit their dedicated website, which they update regularly as they receive new information.

If you want to give

Visit uwgive.org to donate to the Community COVID-19 Relief Fund. 100% of your gift will be used in our community to meet the emerging and critical needs in our community by our non-profit partners.

If you want to volunteer

Visit VOLUNTEERWASHTENAW.org. Help is needed in the community and there is a special Washtenaw County Coronavirus Volunteer Response Team for which medical and non-medical personnel are needed.

If you need food

For a full list of food distribution options, click here.

Related reading: