Stay active with virtual workouts, classes by these Ann Arbor area gyms

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – With gyms closed, it’s hard to work out while stuck at home.

Luckily, some Ann Arbor area gyms are offering virtual classes, at-home workouts and fitness tips for those of us in need of a push to leave the couch.

Ann Arbor YMCA

Starting April 20, Ann Arbor YMCA will be offering free online classes for members and non-members. Classes will go through June 7 and will be limited to 100 participants per class.

Registration will open for members on April 13 and for non-members on April 15. Classes will range from chair yoga to high-intensity interval training.

Visit Virtual YMCA for more information or visit its YouTube channel for workout videos.

Thrive Fitness

Ann Arbor gym Thrive Fitness focuses on personal training, group training, self-defense and martial arts. Through YouTube, the training gym has “Corona Quarantine Edition” at-home workout videos made by Thrive trainers Amir and Alexus.

Find the Thrive Fitness YouTube channel here.

Joust Crossfit

The Ann Arbor-based CrossFit box has regular WODs (workouts of the day) and articles about at-home fitness on its blog.

Find blog posts here or see workout videos on the gym’s YouTube channel.

The Mix Studios

The State St. studio is offering $8 online classes through Zoom. Classes range from mat pilates and yoga to dance fitness and Zumba.

Participants can see the schedule and register here.

The Mix Studios is also offering discounts codes for those tight on funds. Its blog has tips on at-home workout essentials and designing workouts.

aUM Yoga

Having had to close its doors due to the coronavirus, the downtown Ann Arbor yoga studio is offering live yoga classes online. Participants can drop-in to its virtual studio for $10.

Classes are taught by aUM’s instructors through Zoom. See the schedule here.

Free classes are also available through the aUM YouTube channel.

Crunch Fitness

Current members of the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti Crunch Fitness gyms currently have free access to the Crunch App for at-home workouts.

The franchise is also offering a free 45-day trial for new members. See details here.

Ypsi Studio

Owned by Julia Collins, the small fitness and wellness center in Ypsilanti is offering free Zoom-based “Gentle Yoga”, “Get Ripped,” and bodyweight HIIT classes.

While classes are free, class participants are encouraged to donate $5 to Ypsi Studio through PayPal or Cash App.

See the Ypsi Studio Facebook page for links to classes and donation information.