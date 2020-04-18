WATCH: Michigan Medicine physician discusses current status of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Vineet Chopra, M.D., MSc, was involved in an Instagram Live chat on Thursday where the current status of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was discussed.

Michigan Medicine is the academic medical center of the University of Michigan.

Chopra is an associate professor of medicine and chief of the division of Hospital Medicine at Michigan Medicine.

He was a leader in Michigan Medicine’s planning and implementation of inpatient coronavirus response.

Watch the discussion below (or click here):