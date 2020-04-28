Ann Arbor Urgent Care now offering COVID-19 screenings

ANN ARBOR – Members of the general public can now get tested for coronavirus at Ann Arbor Urgent Care on E. Stadium Blvd.

The clinic will be offering screenings seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to those who meet CDC and state requirements, which include cough, fever and shortness of breath.

Patients are asked to bring an insurance card and ID. No appointment is necessary. Individuals arriving for COVID-19 testing should report to the front desk.

According to data from the Washtenaw County Health Department, just over 1,000 confirmed cases have been reported in the county, with 496 recovered cases. New daily cases have been trending downward in Washtenaw County, with three lab-confirmed cases on April 28, compared two 25 new cases two days prior.

To see more countywide COVID-19 data, visit Washtenaw County Health Department’s cases website.