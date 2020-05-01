Michigan Medicine now accepting cloth masks, 3D printed mask adjusters

Published: May 1, 2020, 11:23 am Updated: May 1, 2020, 11:29 am

ANN ARBOR – Six weeks ago, Michigan Medicine began accepting donations of protective gear as its staff began to treat a wave of COVID-19 patients amid a supply shortage.

Now, the health system is expanding donation items to include handmade cloth masks for non-patient care staff and 3D printed mask adjuster bands that provide relief to the ears of clinical staff wearing masks around the clock.

Washable cloth masks are needed for Michigan Medicine staff returning to work over the next several weeks who are working in non-patient care settings in order to conserve medical grade masks for those working on the frontlines.

Those planning to donate homemade masks are asked to use patterns provided by the CDC or from craft supply stores. The pattern approved by U-M for 3D printed mask adjusters can be found here.

The two items join a long list of supplies still needed for nurses, doctors and other critical staff working long hours in COVID-19 units, including medical-grade masks, gloves, gowns and meals for frontline workers.

Michigan Medicine has also partnered with Food Gatherers and is collecting toiletries and non-perishable food items for those in need in the community.

Donations can be made at U-M’s drive-up site Monday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at Dock 90 of the U-M North Campus Research Complex at 2800 Plymouth Rd. Staff is also accepting shipments to that address at this time.

Donations to date

According to Michigan Medicine, the following have been donated over a six week period:

More than 25,000 face shields created by companies and local makers

Nearly half a million PPE items

$1.2 million toward purchasing supplies, conducting research

More than 13,000 pounds of non-perishable food and 2,000 pounds of diapers and toiletries for Food Gatherers

More than 13,000 prepackaged meals and tens of thousands of snacks for frontline workers from restaurants, nonprofits and food wholesalers

To see a full list of accepted items or to make a financial donation, visit www.victors.us/covid-19.

