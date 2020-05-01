Submit your favorite Ann Arbor small business for small biz Saturdays
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor’s small businesses are awesome. From eateries to gift shops, comic book stores to cafes, small businesses keep Ann Arbor interesting and community-focused.
To celebrate local small businesses, particularly now that they need community support more than ever, we’ll be featuring small businesses every Saturday.
Tell us your favorite small business in Ann Arbor and why it rocks.
