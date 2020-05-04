Domino’s looks to hire 600 at 60 stores in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Domino’s is looking to add 600 team members in the Metro Detroit area, across 60 stores in the region.

The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

Domino’s says stores throughout the U.S. provide a contactless delivery option to customers, while also offering carryout to those who prefer it.

Domino’s says it is adding team members to ensure service remains strong, with more using delivery methods during the pandemic.

“While many local, state, and federal rules have closed dine-in restaurants, the opportunity to feed our neighbors through delivery and carryout continues,” said Cesarini. “We want to make sure we’re not only providing food to people, but also delivering opportunity to those who are looking for work. “We offer full or part-time positions with flexible hours and successful managers have the opportunity to franchise their own Dominos.”

Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.

“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and this area is no different,” said Dave Cesarini, an Ann Arbor Domino’s franchise owner. “Stores across Greater Detroit are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”

Other businesses experiencing a surge in service demands are also hiring, including Kroger and other businesses. There are jobs in the logistics, healthcare, manufacturing and agribusiness industries. More info here.