More than 2,000 Michigan companies hiring during coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis -- view full list here

DETROIT – More than 2,000 companies in Michigan are looking to hire workers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Companies are looking to fill thousands of vacancies to support work during the pandemic, according to state officials. There are jobs in the logistics, healthcare, manufacturing and agribusiness industries.

Click here to view and search within the state’s full list of job opportunities.

Employers are posting thousands of new jobs each day, officials said. Anyone looking to hire during the pandemic should use this form to make sure their posting appears in search results.

“Michiganders are tough and hardworking, especially in times of crisis,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Tens of thousands of open jobs are available right now with more than 2,000 Michigan companies and organizations hiring to continue providing critical services.”

An enhanced search function has been added to the state job opportunities website.

Officials said several job postings feature multiple positions available.

“While many Michiganders are being displaced from work, thousands of employers have immediate job openings,” LEO Director Jeff Donofrio said. “We encourage those who are currently unemployed to search available jobs at MiTalent.org.”

Pure Michigan Talent Connect is a tool for connecting Michigan’s job seekers and employers and serves as a central hub linking all public and private stakeholders who support the state’s workforce.

Job seekers visiting Pure Michigan Talent Connect who create free profile will be able to upload or create a resume, as well as customize their job preferences so they are seen by employers that are searching for talent. They will have access to store employment-related documents, manage their job searches, and sign up for job notifications from their customized dashboard. A profile is not required to search for jobs.