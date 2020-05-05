Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, wife Sarah donate $100K to United Way COVID-19 response

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, have donated $100,000 to the United Way for Southeastern Michigan’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

“My wife Sarah and I wanted to make sure we made this donation where it could have the most impact," Harbaugh said. “We have been looking for a way to help the families that are really having a difficult time right now, that’s why we decided to support the work of United Way for Southeastern Michigan. We stand with families feeling the brunt of this crisis and encourage others to give or volunteer, if they are able.”

The fund supports charities that are helping people impacted by the coronavirus in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

This help includes approving funding for 202 agencies and 112 childcare providers, distributing more than $2 million worth of personal protective equipment, and more.

If you would like to donate to the fund, click here.