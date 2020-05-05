Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Monday night

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state is “not out of the woods yet,” despite progress as a result of the response to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Here’s what happened Monday:

Tuesday will mark eight weeks since the first two COVID-19 cases were identified in Michigan.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state’s response has been “swift.” She noted the efforts to build alternate care facilities for coronavirus patients. She also said the personal protective equipment procurement team has worked “diligently” to secure PPE.

“There was a time in March when we didn’t have enough PPE to know that we could go into the weekend with the confidence that we would have everything we needed,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer said that now, because of private donations, businesses and the federal government, Michigan has enough PPE to last several weeks.

Michigan Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-Dryden) is suing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, saying her actions violate his constitutional rights.

Whitmer recently extended her state of emergency without the approval of Michigan legislators, who have promised to retaliate legally. The state is under a stay-at-home order through May 15.

Though Whitmer loosened restrictions on businesses such as landscaping, golf and motorized boating, protesters have gathered at the capital demanding the state reopen more quickly.

A security guard at a Flint Family Dollar was shot to death Friday after telling a woman she needed to wear a mask inside the store, authorities said.

Calvin Munerlyn and the woman, identified as Sharmel Teague, 45, had a verbal altercation over her not wearing a mask at the store at 877 E. 5th Avenue, authorities said.

Police are looking for Larry Edward Teague Jr., 44, and Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 23.

Larry Teague and Ramonyea Bishop (Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 43,950 as of Monday, including 4,135 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 43,754 confirmed cases and 4,049 deaths Sunday.

The official recovery total is 15,659.

Detroit police wrote 272 tickets and gave 768 warnings to people violating coronavirus (COVID-19) social distancing orders over the weekend.

Those numbers are from Friday through Sunday. Police were on patrol as people got outside during the nice weather.

Officials said Beaumont Wayne Hospital will begin reopening Tuesday.

The reopening will start at 8 a.m. and will take place in phases as staff are brought back; some were laid off and others were moved to different locations.

Detroit’s Domestic Three automakers -- General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler -- are mulling their reopening options, but the Michigan stay-at-home order is providing a major roadblock.

They want to reopen as soon as possible. FCA initially wanted to be open Monday, and there was evidence of that at the Warren truck plant. But that plan got postponed.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

