Ann Arbor’s Om of Medicine to host virtual fundraiser for Food Gatherers during COVID-19 crisis

ANN ARBOR – Cannabis provisioning center Om of Medicine has announced that it will be hosting a virtual fundraiser for Food Gatherers, Washtenaw County’s premier food rescue program.

The Facebook Live event will take place on Saturday at 8 p.m. and will feature an evening of comedy and music.

To tune in, visit Om of Medicine’s Facebook page.

Virtual attendees will be asked to donate the following to help Food Gatherers carry out its critical community work during the pandemic:

Financial contributions

Non-perishable food

Personal protective equipment

Live musical performances from local artists include Barelyon and Honey Monsoon as well as comedian Leslie Battle.

“As long-time leaders of the local Ann Arbor cannabis community, we felt this event was a no-brainer," Lisa Conine, Community Outreach Coordinator at Om of Medicine said in a statement. "Food Gatherers has been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic doing the difficult work of ensuring no one in our community suffers from food insecurity and we wanted to make sure we were doing what we can to support that mission and our neighbors.

“With this virtual event, our goal is to lean on the generosity of the cannabis community and aide all of those in need during this difficult time. We appreciate all of our customers and supporters and are excited to pay it forward in this fun and creative way.”

From left: Food Gatherers' Manager of Food Donor Relations Sebastian Wreford; Lisa Conine from Om of Medicine; Food Gatherers' CEO Eileen Spring and ann arbor's 107one DJs Martin Bandyke and John Bommarito (Courtesy: Food Gatherers)

Om of Medicine has been a supporter of Food Gatherers since 2013, achieving the nonprofit’s “Bread Winner Status” recognition as a top community donor.

To date, Om of Medicine has raised enough funds to provide 232,491 meals for the local community, and in 2019, the provisioning center’s patrons donated more than 29,686 meals.

Om of Medicine hopes to raise at least $2,000 -- or roughly 6,000 meals -- for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At Food Gatherers, we are committed to serving the Washtenaw community and are excited to co-host this event with Om of Medicine which has been a long-time and valuable partner,” Helen Starman, Chief Development Officer at Food Gatherers said in a statement.

“We believe that food is a basic human right and we are committed to doing all that we can to continue our fight against food scarcity and insecurity amid this pandemic. We encourage all to donate and take part in this live stream event to support local artists and our local community.”

For those unable to participate in the live stream event but would like to make a donation, visit foodgatherers.org/om.

