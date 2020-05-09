Four ways to rediscover the University of Michigan Museum of Natural History

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan Museum of Natural History has come up with creative ways for science enthusiasts to reconnect and rediscover the museum from home.

Here are four of our favorite ways to explore science and natural history with the UMMNH.

Take a virtual tour of the museum

Download the UMMNH mobile application and go behind the scenes at the museum. Take self-guided audio tours to explore your favorite exhibits and learn more about what happens at the museum.

The application is available through the Google PlayStore or Apple AppStore.

From cloud formations to twisty tornados and fossilization, watch demonstrations on different scientific processes. The page is updated regularly to also include informative videos on other subjects, like the planet Venus.

Become a scientist in your own home. Follow instructional videos to do experiments, like making your own compass, or try out the blood typing worksheet to learn about different blood types.

Head over to the Expert Expo website to meet University of Michigan researchers. From investigating deep sea sea lilies with U-M paleontologist Meg Veitch to understanding bacterial communities with U-M researcher Janet Price, videos help watchers learn about research being done at the university.

Get to know more researchers through episodes of the Science Cafe podcast from the past five years.

For more science and exploration fun, check out the UMMNH Museum@Home website.

