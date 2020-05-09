Four ways to rediscover the University of Michigan Museum of Natural History
Explore the museum at home
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan Museum of Natural History has come up with creative ways for science enthusiasts to reconnect and rediscover the museum from home.
Here are four of our favorite ways to explore science and natural history with the UMMNH.
Take a virtual tour of the museum
Download the UMMNH mobile application and go behind the scenes at the museum. Take self-guided audio tours to explore your favorite exhibits and learn more about what happens at the museum.
The application is available through the Google PlayStore or Apple AppStore.
Watch demonstrations
From cloud formations to twisty tornados and fossilization, watch demonstrations on different scientific processes. The page is updated regularly to also include informative videos on other subjects, like the planet Venus.
View this post on Instagram
Begin the week with a quick science session! Check out our 𝘾𝙡𝙤𝙪𝙙 𝙞𝙣 𝙖 𝘽𝙤𝙩𝙩𝙡𝙚 demo to learn how changes in pressure and temperature form clouds. ☁️🌡️ Use the link in our bio to reach our 𝙒𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙨𝙥𝙖𝙘𝙚! webpage, and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more science-related content! 👆Share photos of your 𝘔𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘶𝘮@𝘏𝘰𝘮𝘦 experiences by tagging #UMMNH and #MuseumAtHome. #MondayMotivation #homeschooling #quarantineschool #onlinelearning #subscribe #ummnh
Experiment on your own
Become a scientist in your own home. Follow instructional videos to do experiments, like making your own compass, or try out the blood typing worksheet to learn about different blood types.
Meet scientists
Head over to the Expert Expo website to meet University of Michigan researchers. From investigating deep sea sea lilies with U-M paleontologist Meg Veitch to understanding bacterial communities with U-M researcher Janet Price, videos help watchers learn about research being done at the university.
Get to know more researchers through episodes of the Science Cafe podcast from the past five years.
For more science and exploration fun, check out the UMMNH Museum@Home website.
