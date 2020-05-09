43ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

All About Ann Arbor

Four ways to rediscover the University of Michigan Museum of Natural History

Explore the museum at home

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, University of Michigan Museum of Natural History, UMMNH, Museum, Science, Natural History, Family, Experiments
Visit the University of Michigan Museum of Natural History through its Museum@Home website.
Visit the University of Michigan Museum of Natural History through its Museum@Home website. (Sarah M. Parlette)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan Museum of Natural History has come up with creative ways for science enthusiasts to reconnect and rediscover the museum from home.

Here are four of our favorite ways to explore science and natural history with the UMMNH.

Take a virtual tour of the museum

Download the UMMNH mobile application and go behind the scenes at the museum. Take self-guided audio tours to explore your favorite exhibits and learn more about what happens at the museum.

The application is available through the Google PlayStore or Apple AppStore.

Watch demonstrations

From cloud formations to twisty tornados and fossilization, watch demonstrations on different scientific processes. The page is updated regularly to also include informative videos on other subjects, like the planet Venus.

Experiment on your own

Become a scientist in your own home. Follow instructional videos to do experiments, like making your own compass, or try out the blood typing worksheet to learn about different blood types.

Meet scientists

Head over to the Expert Expo website to meet University of Michigan researchers. From investigating deep sea sea lilies with U-M paleontologist Meg Veitch to understanding bacterial communities with U-M researcher Janet Price, videos help watchers learn about research being done at the university.

Get to know more researchers through episodes of the Science Cafe podcast from the past five years.

For more science and exploration fun, check out the UMMNH Museum@Home website.

Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Related:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.