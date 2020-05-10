Learn new skills with Performance Playground by University Musical Society in Ann Arbor

Published: May 10, 2020, 12:03 pm Updated: May 10, 2020, 12:12 pm

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Performance Playground offers a free, online resource for children interested in learning new artistic skills at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Created by the University Musical Society of the University of Michigan, the new learning platform has skill-building units for children and teenagers.

Each unit is lead by professional teaching artists and focuses on different types of performing arts.

The interactive lessons include instruction, skill-building exercises and the historical context of the performance skill.

Currently, there is a five-lesson “Tap Dance and Body Percussion” unit taught by UMS teaching artist, Susan Filipiak. The lesson is recommended for children five-to-10-years-old.

Additional units are expected in the upcoming weeks.

Find units on the Playground Performance website.

