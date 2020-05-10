54ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Learn new skills with Performance Playground by University Musical Society in Ann Arbor

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Family, University Musical Society, UMS, Dance, Art, Performance, Skills
UMS teaching artist Susan Filipiak teaches tap dance and body percussion for the first Playground Performance unit. (University Musical Society)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Performance Playground offers a free, online resource for children interested in learning new artistic skills at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Created by the University Musical Society of the University of Michigan, the new learning platform has skill-building units for children and teenagers.

Each unit is lead by professional teaching artists and focuses on different types of performing arts.

The interactive lessons include instruction, skill-building exercises and the historical context of the performance skill.

Currently, there is a five-lesson “Tap Dance and Body Percussion” unit taught by UMS teaching artist, Susan Filipiak. The lesson is recommended for children five-to-10-years-old.

Additional units are expected in the upcoming weeks.

Find units on the Playground Performance website.

