Carts, online reservations now available at Ann Arbor’s Leslie Park, Huron Hills golf courses

ANN ARBOR – Restrictions have lifted slightly at the city of Ann Arbor’s two golf courses Leslie Park and Huron Hills. Cart rentals -- of brand-new EFI Yamaha golf carts -- are now available for members of the public.

When renting a golf cart, riders are asked to observe the following safety measures:

Maximum of two carts per tee time.

Two riders can be in the same cart if they are from the same household, otherwise one rider and one walker per cart are permitted.

Exceptions to the two carts per group are allowed to accommodate a golfer with a disability who requires a cart under state or federal law.

Physical distancing is expected at your cart as well as at the tee boxes and greens.

All carts must stay on cart paths around tees and greens.

A2Golf staff will thoroughly sanitize golf carts after each use, and sanitized carts will be tagged as clean.

When finished with your round, the city respectfully asks each golfer to dispose of all trash and garbage from their carts.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Reservations can now be made and paid for online. Prepayment is required.

To book a tee time at Leslie Park Golf Course, click here.

To book a tee time at Huron Hills Golf Course, click here.

Leslie Park Golf Course is at 2120 Traver Road.

Huron Hills Golf Course is at 3465 E. Huron River Drive.