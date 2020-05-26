Taste of Ann Arbor moves online and into your kitchen this year

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – From May 29 to 31, the annual Taste of Ann Arbor event this year will be held digitally and in kitchens all around Ann Arbor.

Main Street Area Association has moved the celebration of eating and Ann Arbor eateries online with creative contests and restaurant specials.

Community members and foodies are encouraged to participate in three tasty challenges and post photos on the Taste of A2 at Home Facebook and Instagram pages.

At-home chefs can enter a contest to win the Chef’s Choice award and $50 gift certificate by sharing a special recipe online. Food artists can join the presentation/plating challenge to win the Reader’s Choice award and a $50 gift certificate.

Local foodies are also called to re-create their favorite dish from a downtown Ann Arbor restaurant and post their photos.

Although the event is virtual, Ann Arbor eateries are offering real-life deals and curbside specials during the weekend.

Deals include a 2-for-1 sushi roll special from Godaiko, a 10% discount from Shalimar (when mentioning Taste of Ann Arbor) or the $20 TAQ Sampler from Taquieria Restaurant and Bar.

Find all of the Taste of Ann Arbor deals and curbside menus here.