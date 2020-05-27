Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation accepting applications for Youth Council

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Know of a responsible high schooler interested in community engagement and service?

The Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation is currently accepting applications for 10 new members of its Youth Council.

Made of 25 members, the youth council helps to distribute $80,000 in grants to youth-focused programs, services and projects in Washtenaw County. Members gain leadership skills and experience thorugh volunteer opportunities and by acting as a voice for youth living in the county. Youth Council members assist in the implementation of a needs-assessments every three years to reassess the changing needs of youth within the county.

To be eligible, applicants must:

be entering the 9, 10 or 11 grade

live in Washtenaw County

be able to attend one or two meetings per month from Sept. 2020 to May 2021.

review and score for 20 to 30 grant applications

participate in AAACF events

attend site-visits, team building activities and volunteering opportunities

Applications will be accepted until Sept. 12 and applicants must be able to interview on Sept. 19 or 20.

Find applications here.

In 2020, $78,000 worth of AAACF Youth Council grants were refocused towards operating support for nonprofits and residents faced with impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 1989, the AAACF Youth Council has had over 266 members who have awarded over $2 million in grants, assessed the needs of Washtenaw County youth and have ensured that young people in the county have representation.