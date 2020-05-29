Ann Arbor liveries reopen to the public

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation announced Friday the reopening of its Argo and Gallup liveries to the public.

Under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order, boating is considered an allowable recreational activity.

Due to the current health crisis, several changes will be made to livery operations, including required reservations to rent all boat types. Reservations can be made online or via phone.

According to Ann Arbor Parks and Rec, reserving boats ahead of time will allow for staff to ensure a safe environment with a limited amount of boaters.

While paddling at both Argo and Gallup parks is now available (weather permitting), river trips are not being offered at this time due to dangerous currents and water levels following recent heavy rain storms.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Additionally, tube rentals and sales for use in the Argo Cascades have been canceled this season in order to minimize crowds in that area of the river and to follow proper physical distancing requirements.

The city is practicing the following safety protocols in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines:

Reservations are required for renting boats to minimize lines and create safe physical distances between customers and staff.

Equipment will be sanitized between every use.

Shared/common surfaces will be thoroughly disinfected throughout operating hours.

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout our facilities.

Trained staff interacting with customers will be wearing face masks.

Physical distancing of at least 6 feet will be observed in the queues and on the docks.

As much of our operations that can be will be conducted outside.

Customers will enter their boats into the water using the self-launch docks.

The Argo livery is at 1055 Longshore Drive and can be reached at 734-794-6241. Reserve a boat online here.

The Gallup livery is at 3000 Fuller Road and can be reached at 734-794-6240. Reserve a boat online here.

Related reading:

Ann Arbor Farmers Market opens for on-site shopping. What to know.

City of Ann Arbor seeks input as it mulls opening streets to promote safe distancing

Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor reopens with enhanced safety protocols