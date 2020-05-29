Ann Arbor Farmers Market opens for on-site shopping. What to know.

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Farmers Market has moved to phase two of its reopening as it eases restrictions on in-person shopping due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Now customers can pre-order items and shop on-site from vendors. Curbside and walk-in pick-up options are available.

For those planning on shopping at the market, several safety protocols are in place. Vendors are required to wear masks and customers are encouraged to do so as well. The walkways have been transformed to one-way to reduce crowds and visitors are asked to follow physical distancing guidelines communicated by market staff or posted around the market.

To place a pre-order directly with vendors, visit the vendor directory.

Market hours are 7 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The Ann Arbor Farmers Market is at 315 Detroit St.

For more information, including where to park, click here.

