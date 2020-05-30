Small Biz Saturday: FitPoint in Ann Arbor takes one-on-one training online

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Owned by former professional tennis player Dominika Wozniak, Ann Arbor training studio FitPoint has taken fitness training online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opened in 2015, the fitness studio offers a range of services from personal or semi-private training to nutrition. It offers different types of group classes like yoga, cycling and strength conditioning. Through working with individuals and small classes, Wozniak said that the gym is able to adjust training and conditioning to individual client needs.

With the closure of gyms and training spaces on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FitPoint moved online to make sure its clients kept moving.

A week after closing her fitness studio, Wozniak switched to offering classes through Zoom.

“I was just refusing to just sit down and do nothing,” she said. She wanted to make sure her FitPoint clients were still being active.

The virtual group classes range from yoga and high-intensity interval training to mat pilates and cycling. They are offered at various times during the day for FitPoint clients and those interested in dropping-in. New participants can register in advance for $10 per class while members can participate in as many classes as they want each day.

To help clients stay active, FitPoint also rented out equipment, like indoor stationary bikes, weights, pilates circles and resistance bands for a one-time fee during the pandemic. Wozniak said exercises during online classes can be modified if a participant doesn’t have any equipment.

An instructor helping clients during a group class. (Dominika Wozniak/ FitPoint)

Wozniak moved to Ann Arbor in 2010 from Oregon with her then-boyfriend-now-husband and began coaching tennis and training players after she retired from playing professionally.

“The vision was, and still is, to have a ‘one-stop location’ to offer variety,” said Wozniak, “because I do truly believe that people should be challenged. That it’s just not to do only strengthening or only yoga or only pilates.”

“I think for overall health, we need to mix it up and challenge the muscles and the brain, so that’s why we have a wide variety of classes.”

According to Wozniak, one-on-one training and personal training is helpful for learning proper and safe techniques and also to be kept accountable. She also has groups of clients who schedule their own small group sessions.

Clients working during a class at the Ann Arbor training studio. (Dominika Wozniak/ FitPoint)

Wozniak said that her FitPoint clients look after each other, so the online classes have been a way for them to stay engaged and socialize.

Although the transition online was fairly smooth, there have been other impacts of the pandemic on the fitness studio. Wozniak offers fewer classes, has fewer clients and fewer staff members are working for her right now.

Instead of being able to offer 40 classes a week, the training studio can only offer 26 online. FitPoint has only been able to retain eight of its instructors due to the decrease in demand.

However, the training studio offers its virtual classes every day of the week at various times during the day. See the full virtual class schedule here.

FitPoint is at 250 W. Eisenhower Pkwy.

