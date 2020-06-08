Michigan restaurants prepare for reopening Monday

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan takes a large step toward reopening Monday.

After nearly three months of carryout only, residents will now be able to dine in at restaurants across the state. But expect things to be different.

Restaurants can only fill to 50 percent capacity, servers must wear masks and groups need to be six feet apart.

The Stage Deli Restaurant on Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield Township put tables in storage to allow guests to socially distance. Customers will notice changes before they enter the deli. Customers can’t just walk in, there will be a kiosk out front for guests to request a table, or they can go online and be placed on a waitlist.

Guests will have to wear a mask when they’re walking around inside, but once seated the mask can be removed. The menu will be provided through your phone.

Even the normal flow of a restaurant has changed and they aren’t all changes customers might notice. Wait staff will no longer remove dirty dishes.

“Our bus boys will be the only ones touching soiled dishes to reduce cross contamination,” said Steve Goldberg.

Other subtle changes include the front door being the only way to enter Stage Deli and the patio door will be the only way to exit.

“I work here. My children work here. I’m concerned about their safety and my employees,” Goldberg said. “On the other hand, I’m excited. Let’s get back to work. It’s been long enough.”

Another challenge is finding people to hire. Goldberg said about 30 percent of his staff did not return. So, if you’re looking for a job in the service industry, now is a good time to start.