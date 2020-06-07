Michigan coronavirus updates: Restaurants can reopen Monday, June 8

On Monday, June 8, restaurants statewide in Michigan can begin to reopen with limited capacity.

Groups will have to remain at least six feet apart and servers must wear masks. Restaurants can fill to 50% capacity.

Of course, this does not mean every restaurant will be ready to reopen, or even choose to reopen amid the pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 58,749 as of Saturday afternoon, including 5,652 deaths, state officials report. The state reported a total of 42,041 recoveries. Last weekend 38,099 recoveries were reported.

Saturday’s update represents 224 new cases and 36 additional deaths. Friday’s total was 58,525 confirmed cases and 5,615 deaths.

New cases and deaths continue to slow in Michigan, along with hospitalizations. Testing continues to ramp up, with an average of more than 15,000 per day in the last two weeks.