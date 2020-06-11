Espresso Royale Coffee forced to permanently shut down business due to pandemic

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Espresso Royale Coffee is permanently shutting down its business, including the locations in Ann Arbor and East Lansing, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Sadly, our company has not survived the coronavirus pandemic,” Espresso Royale announced Thursday.

The company’s cafes closed temporarily March 20, but as the state shutdown continued it “became impossible for our company to remain viable,” Espresso Royale announced.

The cafes in Ann Arbor, East Lansing, Champaign/Urbana and Madison, as well as roasters, bakeries, catering, groceries and on-line sales, are being permanently shut down.

“We thank our wonderful baristas, cafe managers, bakers and the entire Espresso Royale family for your excellent and tireless work,” the company posted. "We thank our customers for favoring us with your business and friendship over the years. We thank our vendors, service providers and landlord partners for your consistent support of our business.

“Some would say that a company that goes out of business has failed. We don’t think so. Since 1987, Espresso Royale has served excellent coffee to millions of customers, has provided good work for thousands of people, and has purchased millions of dollars of goods and services from businesses around the country. We think that’s a success.”

M-36 Coffee Roasters offers the same blends that were served at Espresso Royale. You can visit the M-36 Coffee Roasters website here.