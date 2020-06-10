Michigan lawmaker wants Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to overhaul state’s unemployment agency

LANSING, Mich. – A state representative wants Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to completely overhaul the state’s unemployment agency.

Rep. Luke Meerman (R-88th District) wants the top boss of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency removed. He also wants technology upgraded.

The call for change comes as thousands of Michiganders continue to have issues collecting unemployment benefits during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

It’s clear upgrades to the system are needed to make sure residents can get their benefits. Meerman doesn’t want the system to get overloaded again.

He said beyond leadership changes, a technology investment should be made that would prepare the system for future spikes in demand.

You can watch the full Help Me Hank report in the video above.