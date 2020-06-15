University of Michigan to allow some student-athletes back to campus this week for voluntary workouts

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan Athletic Department will be allowing football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball student-athletes back to campus this week if they want to participate in voluntary strength and conditioning workouts.

Currently, those are the only three sports allowed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to participate in voluntary summer workouts. Student-athletes will return to campus in four phases, according to officials.

“We are pleased to start the process of welcoming student-athletes back to our campus through a medical and public health-informed protocol and plan,” said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. "We continue to take the utmost care to ensure that all student-athletes and staff return to a safe and healthy environment.

The process for reopening the athletic campus for student-athletes includes a 14-day pre-report risk assessment, six-day resocialization period and daily risk assessments, including temperature checks.

There will also be COVID-19 antibody testing, team physicals, concussion baseline testing and assessment, sleep surveys, fitness testing, mobility screening, body composition, nutrition evaluations and regular medical testing.

Student-athletes and staff will have daily screening. The facilities will go through cleaning and sanitization, according to officials.

The second phase of returning student-athletes to campus includes sports that compete in the fall.

