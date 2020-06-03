Here’s which Michigan colleges will have in-person, online fall classes -- or both

Michigan is finally experiencing a significant decrease in the rate of growth of COVID-19 cases and deaths after months of dealing with the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

With the state cleared to begin reopening, many businesses and institutions are still trying to determine what “reopening” looks like -- especially schools.

Colleges and universities around the state are developing reopening plans amid the pandemic, which includes deciding if fall classes will move online, resume in-person or some combination of both.

As people continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, students may want to consider each colleges’ fall plans when deciding which school to attend.

Below are the latest updates from some Michigan colleges and universities regarding the upcoming fall semester. This list will be updated as new information is shared:

Albion College

Albion College will resume on-campus instruction during the upcoming fall semester.

The college has not announced a detailed plan for the fall but says officials are working to welcome students back to campus safely.

Visit Albion College’s website here for more information.

Baker College

Baker College has not announced a plan for the upcoming fall semester amid the pandemic. Their website says enrollment for classes is currently open.

Visit Baker College’s website here for more information.

Central Michigan University

Central Michigan University will welcome students back to campus for the Fall 2020 semester.

The semester will begin two weeks early on August 17 and end early on November 25 to allow the community to “avoid peak flu season,” officials say.

A phased move-in for residence halls and on-campus apartments will begin on August 13. Students will move back in waves to allow for maximum social distancing, officials said.

Fall events are likely to be rescheduled. Officials are reviewing plans for the Spring 2021 schedule but have not yet made any changes to it.

Visit Central Michigan University’s website here for more information.

College for Creative Studies

The College for Creative Studies expects to return to on-campus instruction on September 8 at both the Ford Campus and Taubman Center.

Officials say a preparedness plan has been established to protect the health and safety of students, faculty and staff amid the pandemic.

Visit College for Creative Studies’ website here for more information.

Davenport University

Davenport University plans to offer both in-person and online courses for the Fall 2020 semester.

Officials say they are also exploring hybrid classes so that students can choose to participate in their classes either virtually or in-person. The university is also developing a plan to implement social distancing and increased cleaning measures.

Officials say that if courses are only offered online in the fall, those who paid for housing will be reimbursed.

Visit Davenport University’s website here for more information.

Eastern Michigan University

Eastern Michigan University has not yet announced an official plan for the 2020-2021 academic year. Officials say a comprehensive plan is in the works to develop new health protocols, cleaning schedules, hybrid courses, traffic patterns and more to protect the health of the community when the fall semester resumes.

The university did announce that applicants for the **2020-2021 academic year can apply without fulfilling the ACT/SAT requirement.

Visit Eastern Michigan University’s website here for more information.

Macomb Community College

All Macomb Community College courses will be held online for at least the first three weeks of the fall semester beginning August 17 through Labor Day. Officials say the college will only transition to in-person instruction when it is safe.

The college will then offer online courses, online and in-person hybrid courses and web-enhanced courses -- which are mainly for health and occupational students and consist primarily of in-person classes with online educational tools.

Visit Macomb Community College’s website here for more information.

Madonna University

Madonna University will resume in-person classes for the Fall 2020 semester beginning August 31 at its Livonia campus and other centers around Michigan.

Officials say the university has every intention of resuming residential life, athletics and other on-campus activities in the fall amid the pandemic. Safety measures will be put in place in alignment with CDC guidelines.

Officials say plans for the fall semester will evolve as information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan continues to develop.

Visit Madonna University’s website here for the latest information.

Michigan State University

Michigan State University announced that it will hold on-campus classes for the Fall 2020 semester. Classes are scheduled to start on September 2 and will also have online components, officials said.

All in-person instruction will end on November 25. Any instruction, study sessions or final exams after that date will be held remotely. Officials say there will be no fall break.

The university did announce that tuition and student housing rates will not increase for the fall semester. Freshmen applicants for the fall 2021 academic year can apply without fulfilling the ACT/SAT requirement.

Visit Michigan State University’s website here for more information.

Northern Michigan University

Northern Michigan University will resume in-person classes in the fall one week early beginning August 17. The fall semester will also end early on November 24. Officials say the adjusted schedule eliminates the need to travel back and forth from campus around the holiday.

An official plan for the fall semester is still being developed and has not been announced. Officials say the schedule for the Winter 2021 semester currently remains the same but is subject to change if necessary.

Visit Northern Michigan University’s website here for more information.

Northwood University

Northwood University recently closed its campus due to the massive flooding in mid-Michigan. Online classes are still following their normal schedules.

The university still fully expects to resume in-person classes on August 24. A finalized plan for the fall semester has not yet been announced. Officials say a strategy plan is being developed to ensure the health and safety of the community amid the pandemic. The university is considering smaller class sizes and both in-person and online learning options for the upcoming semester. Specific details are expected in the coming weeks.

Visit Northwood University’s website here for more information.

Oakland Community College

Oakland Community College has not yet announced a plan for the upcoming fall semester.

Summer classes are currently online only and officials say they are unsure when the college will return to in-person instruction.

Visit Oakland Community College’s website here for more information.

Oakland University

Oakland University will resume on-campus classes in the fall. Officials say they in-person instruction will be provided wherever possible with reduced seating capacity. Online courses will also be offered.

Tuition has been frozen and costs will not increase ahead of the upcoming semester.

Social distancing measures will be in place on campus and within classrooms, officials said. Residence halls will be open but room occupancy numbers will be adjusted to maintain social distancing.

Visit Oakland University’s website here for more information.

Olivet College

Olivet College will resume in-person classes for the 2020-2021 fall semester on August 17.

An official plan for the fall semester has not yet been released. Officials say groups are developing a comprehensive plan to safely bring students back to campus in the fall.

Visit Olivet College’s website here for more information.

Specs Howard School

Specs Howard has not yet announced a plan for the fall semester. The college says that enrollment for classes is open, but it is unclear if in-person classes will resume in the fall.

Visit Specs Howard School’s website here for more information.

University of Detroit Mercy

All three Detroit Mercy campuses will remain fully in session for the 2020-21 academic year.

During the fall on the McNichols Campus the university will carryout out a hybrid learning model that incorporates both in-person and virtual learning.

All undergraduate and most graduate programs will begin on August 24. There will be no “fall break” this year and classes will continue during that time. All classes will move entirely online following Thanksgiving break through the end of the semester, which ends December 12.

The schools of Dentistry and Law will also remain in full session for the academic year. Learning models are still being developed and have not yet been shared.

All summer courses are currently being taught online.

Visit the University of Detroit Mercy’s website here for more information.

University of Michigan

The University of Michigan says a plan for the upcoming fall semester will be announced later in June. Details for the fall semester have not yet been shared for the Ann Arbor, Dearborn or Flint campuses.

University officials previously said they are “cautiously optimistic” about reopening campus to in-person classes in the fall.

Visit the University of Michigan’s website here for the latest information.

Walsh College

Walsh College will offer students the choice of attending classes in-person, online (asynchronously or in real time) or a hybrid of both. In-class lessons will be held in larger venues to facilitate social distancing. Officials say the percentage of in-person classes that will be available are still being finalized.

Officials say all enrolled students will receive a free Zoom Pro account for virtual lessons. Walsh students will also have access to the “Navigate” application where they can schedule appointments with advisors, receive classroom reminders and form study groups.

Visit Walsh College’s website here for more information.

Wayne County Community College

Wayne County Community College’s fall semester will begin on August 24. Classes will primarily be held online through “distance learning” courses. In-person classes might resume if “health and safety conditions permit,” officials said.

If in-person courses resume in the fall, they are likely to begin on September 8.

Visit Wayne County Community College’s website here for more information.

Wayne State University

Wayne State University says they will begin the fall semester as scheduled on ___ but have not announced an officials plan. More details are expected by July 15 regarding the types of courses that will be offered in the fall.

Officials say they will be flexible with semester plans as information on the COVID-19 pandemic constantly changes.

Officials say they expect to return campus and offer in-person classes with social distancing measures in place this fall. Where safe social distancing is not possible, remote or online classes will continue.

Students returning to campus residence halls in the fall can expect social distancing measures in place as well.

Visit Wayne State University’s website here for more information.

Western Michigan University

Western Michigan University has not yet announced a plan for the upcoming fall semester.

University officials announced in April that a plan is developing and will follow health and safety guidelines from the state.

Visit Western Michigan University’s website here for more information.

