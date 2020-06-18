Ann Arbor’s GrieveWell to host 4th annual Kite Festival on Saturday

ANN ARBOR – Local nonprofit GrieveWell will host its annual Kite Festival on Saturday on the grounds of Lillie Park Central from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

GrieveWell supports adults in grief through workshops, peer support and educational resources.

From a safe distance, the Kite Festival will allow participants to remain emotionally connected and will feature several safe at-home activities prior to the event, including a virtual memorial wall of loved ones and a Fly and Remember event from 11 a.m. to noon co-hosted by Ele’s Place and Arbor Hospice.

“The 4th annual Kite Festival offers participants of all ages the chance to celebrate life, honor the memory of loved ones, and enjoy the uplift and whimsy of kites,” Carol Lessure, Executive Director of GrieveWell said in a statement. “This year’s event offers something for everyone. We encourage each person to participate in a way that feels safe and comfortable to you.”

Fly your own kite and watch professional kite flyers demonstrate their skills at the event, in partnership with Pittsfield Township and Kites and Things Store in Plymouth.

The event will also feature a Kite Decorating Contest. The deadline is June 30 and you can submit your design here.

Winners will be chosen by the Kite Festival’s participants and one winner will have their design printed onto a real kite.

GrieveWell will be offering contactless curbside pick up of Frustrationless Flyer kites that are easy to build and fly for any age level. These kites can be decorated ahead of time at home.

GrieveWell and Pittsfield Township ask that all participants at Lillie Park South adhere to state and CDC recommended guidelines including wearing a mask and practicing safe physical distancing.

For those who wish to watch fro their cars, parking spots will be reserved. Public restrooms will also be available at the park.

For more information visit grievewell.com or call 734-975-0238.