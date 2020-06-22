University of Michigan academic calendar: Here are the new dates for fall, winter semesters

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Here is the new academic calendar for the University of Michigan’s 2020 fall and 2021 winter semesters, including start and end dates and the timeline for in-person classes and exams.

Fall semester: Aug. 31-Nov. 30

Michigan will begin the fall semester at the Ann Arbor campus on Aug. 31, with a combination of in-person and remote classes, President Mark Schlissel announced.

On-campus classes will end at Thanksgiving to minimize student travel home and back to campus. That means the last day of in-person classes for the fall semester will be Nov. 20.

After a nine-day Thanksgiving break, classes will resume remotely Nov. 30 and continue until Dec. 8, with final exams running from Dec. 10 through Dec. 18, the university announced.

Fall academic calendar dates:

Start date: Aug. 31

In-person classes end: Nov. 20

Thanksgiving break: Nov. 21 through Nov. 29

Remote classes: Nov. 30 through Dec. 8

Final exams: Dec. 10 through Dec. 18

Professional schools and colleges might have different calendars based on their program requirements.

The winter semester will start later in January, university officials said.

There will not be fall or winter breaks this year, according to Schlissel.

Officials said there will not be a December commencement ceremony, but those graduates are invited to participate in the spring ceremonies, which have not yet been changed.

Winter semester begins Jan. 19

For the winter term, classes will begin Jan. 19, immediately after the university’s Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Symposium on Jan. 18, officials said.

The later start is designed to create time for any necessary public health protocols before students return to campus.

Winter break will be eliminated and final exams will run from April 22 through April 29, officials said.

Winter academic calendar dates:

Start date: Jan. 19

Final exams: April 22 through April 29

These new semester calendars are designed to reduce the amount of back-and-forth travel for students. Many peer institutions have taken similar steps with their calendars, U of M officials said.